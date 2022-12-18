Car plows into Mississippi pawn shop, leaving one dead and another injured Published 7:30 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

One person was killed and another injured when a car plowed into a Jackson pawn shop Friday night.

Jackson Police officers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the Capital Pawn Shop on U.S. 80 and Lynch Street.

Joseph Matthews Jr., 21, a passenger in the vehicle, died in the crash.

Officials say the driver, who has not been identified, was injured in the wreck and taken to a nearby hospital. At the last report, the driver was in stable condition.

Officials say it appears the car was speeding at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.