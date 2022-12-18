Two arrested after search warrant turns up 9 pounds of marijuauna

Published 6:30 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men were arrested when a search warrant turned up more than 9 pounds of marijuana.

On Dec. 13, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the Verona area of Lee County.

Bradley Jaquez Boose; 28, of Baldwyn, and Kyler Chase Walker; 20, of Verona, were found to be in possession of more than nine pounds of marijuana. Three firearms were also found inside the residence.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Boose and Walker were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.  Bond was set for both suspects at $250,000.00 by a Lee County Justice Court judge.

Additional charges on both individuals are possible.

More News

Mississippi River community going ‘Coconuts’ over new restaurant with southern and Caribbean flavors

Snow still possible; dangerous cold on its way

Mississippi university slows down name change process, postpones decision until 2024

Alert issued for 53-year-old Mississippi man last seen 5 days ago

Print Article