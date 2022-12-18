Two arrested after search warrant turns up 9 pounds of marijuauna Published 6:30 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

Two Mississippi men were arrested when a search warrant turned up more than 9 pounds of marijuana.

On Dec. 13, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the Verona area of Lee County.

Bradley Jaquez Boose; 28, of Baldwyn, and Kyler Chase Walker; 20, of Verona, were found to be in possession of more than nine pounds of marijuana. Three firearms were also found inside the residence.

Boose and Walker were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Bond was set for both suspects at $250,000.00 by a Lee County Justice Court judge.

Additional charges on both individuals are possible.