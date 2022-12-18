Two found dead at Jasper County residence in possible domestic dispute

Published 6:30 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Deputies in Jasper County are investigating what may have been a domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on County Road 1719 outside Stringer.

The caller reported hearing possible screams and gunshots from a nearby residence.

After deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a man, identified as Jermane Woulard, 33, in a bedroom. Woulard was wounded and unresponsive.

A further search of the area led to the discovery of Mya Ann Carter, 24, who was found deceased outside the home.

Bay Springs police officers also assisted in the investigation.

Officials say they believe the shooting deaths were as a result of a domestic dispute.

