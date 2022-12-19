15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state? Published 6:13 am Monday, December 19, 2022

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“A robust transportation network is vital for economic development,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “From pavement overlays to bridge preservation work, these projects help ensure the businesses and people of our state have efficient and reliable infrastructure for the transport of goods and services.”

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $9.9 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC of Laurel for an overlay of 11 miles of U.S. Highway 84 from the beginning of state maintenance in Laurel to the Wayne County line in Jones County.

A $2.1 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC for an overlay of five miles of State Route 18 from the Jasper County line to State Route 512 in Clarke County.

A $4.8 million contract was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC of Picayune for an overlay of 11 miles of State Route 57 from the Jackson County line to State Route 26 in George County.

A $3 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. of Brookhaven for a mill and overlay of shoulders, local roads and crossovers of approximately five miles along U.S. Highway 84 from U.S. Highway 51 to Monticello Street in Lincoln County.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe. These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “This is progress in every region. I look forward to working with the Transportation Commissioners to continue building and maintaining our infrastructure for future generations.”

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $359,000 contract was awarded to Gibson & Associates, Inc. of Balch Springs, Texas, for a bridge preservation project on Interstate 20 over Noblin Bridge Road (Bridge No. 72.3A) in Rankin County.

A $1.4 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc. of Richland for an overlay of three miles of State Route 432 from east of Interstate 55 to U.S. Highway 51 in Yazoo County.

A $1.6 million contract was awarded to Wilco, Inc. of Madison for a jetty repair on I-20/I-55 over the Pearl River (Bridge No. 46.4A and 46.4B) in Hinds County.

A $2.9 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi for a mill and overlay of three miles of State Route 43 from south of I-20 to Pelahatchie in Rankin County.

A $4.3 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. for a mill and overlay of two miles of State Route 15, from 0.6 miles south of the State Route 21/SR 15 intersection to 0.5 miles north of the SR 16/State Route 16 intersection, 0.15 miles of State Route 885 (SR 15/SR 16 Connector Road), and the County Road 383 intersection located 0.75 miles north of the end of project in Neshoba County.

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $28.4 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis, Tenn., for a mill and overlay of 13 miles of I-55 from 1.8 miles north of State Route 35 to the Tate County line and mill and overlay of State Route 310 and State Route 315 through the no-access limits in Panola County.

A $9.8 million contract was awarded to Double T Construction, LLC of Holly Springs for an overlay of 14 miles of State Route 4 from the Holly Springs Bypass to State Route 5 in Marshall and Benton County.

A $4.1 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc. for an overlay of five miles of State Route 9 from State Route 178 to State Route 348 in Union County.

A $4.8 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc. for a mill and overlay of nine miles of State Route 32 from the Calhoun County line to State Route 15 in Chickasaw County.

A $2.6 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. for a scrub seal and overlay of six miles of State Route 14 from State Route 35 to 0.75 miles west of State Route 19 in Attala County.

A $4.8 million contract was awarded to Standard Construction Company, Inc. of Cordova, Tenn. for a mill and overlay of nine miles of State Route 309 from the end of the four-lane section north of Interstate 22 to the Tennessee state line in Marshall County.

