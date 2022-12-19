Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state Published 7:24 am Monday, December 19, 2022

A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville.

Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in the 40s. Central and southern Mississippi will be rainy with chances near 100 percent, hanging around until Tuesday morning. Precipitation chances end in northern Mississippi later today.

We’ll remain mostly cloudy all week with cool to cold temperatures until the “arctic blast” arrives Thursday night. Dangerous cold is still expected the end of the week, lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend.