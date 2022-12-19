Two arrested after discovery of boy’s body buried under floor in Arkansas house

Published 6:28 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people have been arrested after the body of a six-year-old boy was found buried under the floor of an Arkansas house.

Ashley Roland and Nathan Bridges have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor after deputies found the body under a hallway floor in the Lee County, Arkansas, house on Friday.

Lee County deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to the scene located in Moro.

Based on preliminary investigations, officials believe the boy died approximately three months ago.

Officials reportedly found another child in the house, a six-year-old girl with what seemed to be scalp burns.

Roland, the children’s mother, and Bridges are being held at the Lee County Jail.

 

 

 

