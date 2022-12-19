Where is Mississippi’s biggest Christmas celebration? In this small town filled with laser, lights, Santa and an ice skating rink. Published 7:11 am Monday, December 19, 2022

Where is Mississippi’s biggest holiday celebration?

The answer may be in Columbia, Mississippi, where the town is decked out in Christmas lights and decorations, celebrates with laser lights, hosts a downtown Santa’s workshop and even has a real ice skating rink.

All of the events are in Downtown Columbia, just steps from the Marion County Courthouse.

Over 300,000 visitors from across the state are anticipated to attend the festival, as the annual winter event is widely known for its unique display of Christmas lights throughout the holiday season.

Other activities that will be available include the Candyland Express, Gingerbread Train, Icy Bumper Cars, and a Live Nativity Presentation and even an ice cream and sweet shop.

The events will last through the end of the month when the town will celebrate the New Year with lights and fireworks.