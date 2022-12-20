NHTSA: Do not drive certain Dodge, Chrysler products Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed another Takata rupture fatality, bringing the total of number of Takata fatalities confirmed this year to five. It is imperative that ALL vehicle owners check now for open Takata recalls, and get the repair done as soon as possible if their vehicle is under recall.

NHTSA has confirmed that one person died in a recent crash in a 2010 Chrysler 300 where the Takata driver’s side air bag inflator ruptured. This brings the total of Takata fatalities to 24, and the third confirmed this year in a Fiat Chrysler sedan.

This new fatality leads to a reminder that, in November, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for roughly 276,000 model year 2005-2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers, as well as Model Year 2005-2010 Chrysler 300s. The warning, at the time, came after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers where the Takata driver’s side air bags exploded.

“This holiday season, don’t let yourself or someone you love be at risk of dying or being seriously injured because of a defective, recalled Takata air bag. These repairs are absolutely free and could save your life,” said NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson. “Air bag ruptures have also cost people their eyesight and left them with disfiguring facial injuries. The older a defective air bag inflator gets, the more dangerous it becomes. So please, get your air bag replaced now for your sake, and for the sake of those who love you.”

NHTSA is urging ALL vehicle owners to immediately check to see if their vehicle has an open Takata air bag recall. If it does, owners need to contact their dealership to schedule a FREE repair as soon as possible and follow any warnings from the vehicle manufacturer.

Even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata air bags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries. Older model year vehicles put their occupants at higher risk, as the age of the air bag is one of the contributing factors.

Vehicle owners who prefer talking to the manufacturer directly can call the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Takata Call Center at 833-585-0144 or go to their website.

How to Check for Recalls

Use NHTSA’s Recalls Lookup Tool to check your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for any open safety recalls, including the urgent Takata recall.

If your vehicle does have a safety recall, call your automaker’s local dealer to schedule the free recall repair.

If you think your vehicle may have a safety defect that isn’t part of a current recall, contact NHTSA. Contact NHTSA online or by calling the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. For more information, visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls.