Mississippi Skies: No chance of falling iguanas (like in Florida) — only falling rain across state Published 6:34 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The potential record cold forecast for later this week is stretching across several states, including Florida. Scrolling through social media yesterday, several media mentioned there is a gigantic population of iguanas in the Sunshine state, many being former pets and descendants of pets. Spending much of their time in trees, the iguanas don’t handle cold weather well. Once the temperature drops below 45-degrees, the iguanas will often fall without warning! They land on sidewalks, people, cars, or anything below. It was also noted that most of the time the iguanas are just asleep and paralyzed and recover without any problems. Yikes!

Back in Mississippi, the only thing we need to be concerned about falling from the sky today is more rain in some areas.

North Mississippi

Rain moving out with clearing skies. Highs in the upper 40s with a north breeze.

Central Mississippi

Rain continues until around lunchtime, then a light drizzle remains. Another quarter of an inch of rain is possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

South Mississippi

Rain lingers until this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s with gusts of wind up to 20 mph.

Gulf Coast

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Highs in the lower 50s.