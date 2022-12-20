Police asking for help locating missing Mississippi man, last seen two weeks ago

Published 7:45 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing for more than week.
Timothy Hayes, 56, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Dec 11, 2022, but was last seen on Dec. 5, 2022, when he left his residence in the 600 block of Columbia Street, and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
Hayes has a blue Ford F-150 with a MS Tag: LL15977, which is said to have been loaned to a friend to use. Hayes could possibly be driving it at some point according to his girlfriend.
Pictures of Hayes and his vehicle are attached below.
If you have any information his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.

…….

