Police: No charges filed against Mississippi daycare after police learn child intentionally drank hand sanitizer Published 6:15 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

A Mississippi daycare has been cleared of any wrongdoing in an incident involving a child ingesting hand sanitizer.

Officials with the Brandon Police Department issued a news release about the incident on Monday.

On Dec. 14, police responded to a call at the Kids Are Kids Learning Center on Lucjney Road.

A 5-year-old child at the daycare had to be taken to the hospital. Tests showed that the child had a blood alcohol level of 0.174.

Police began investigating the incident by gathering evidence and conducting interviews with the daycare and the parents of the child. Police said the daycare fully cooperated with the investigation.

Forensic investigators determined that the child had a history of and had intentionally ingested hand sanitizer.

Kids are Kids Learning Center has been cleared of wrongdoing, and no charges were filed.

