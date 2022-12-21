Mississippi sheriff identifies three suspects arrested in weekend shooting in Jackson grocery store parking lot Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Mississippi grocery store parking lot that left two people injured.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, the three people arrested are:

Lesean Robins, 20, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Ariel Royal, 18, who is charged with accessory after the fact.

Jamarri Holley, 20, who is charged with accessory after the fact.

Jones announced on Twitter Wednesday that the three suspects had been taken into custody.

On the night of Dec. 18, at approx. 7 p.m., deputies responded to and investigated a shooting in the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 N.

A black male and black female were shot in a four-door vehicle in the parking lot. The male is listed in critical condition and the female is in stable condition.

The victims appeared to be targets for unknown reasons.

The suspected shooter is pictured wearing a black and white jacket when he approaches the vehicle and fires multiple shots through the front glass and front windshield.

He fled on foot and later got into a dark-colored vehicle occupied by the pictured black female and the tall black male with bushy hair.

Before the shooting, the suspects stalked the victims while they were shopping in the store and it appears that the female was taking pictures of them while they shopped.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity and/or location of the suspects responsible for this incident is urged to contact the HCSO at 601-352-1521 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).