Pedestrian hit and killed by car while trying to cross road near Mississippi Walmart Published 1:20 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

On Tuesday night, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car near the Clinton Walmart.

Donald Brumfield, 68, was identified as the man who was struck by the car while trying to cross U.S. 80 on foot. Officials say that Brumfield died at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the 2008 silver Ford Focus that his Brumfield immediately pulled over and cooperated with local law enforcement.

Investigators do not believe that the driver was driving under the influence was impaired by any other substance.

The crash continues to be under investigation.