Three suspects arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Mississippi grocery parking lot Published 5:53 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Jackson Kroger.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced on Twitter that three suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been taken into custody. Information on the suspects and the charges they face to be release shortly, Jones said.

On the night of Dec. 18, at approx. 7 p.m., deputies responded to and investigated a shooting in the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 N.

A black male and black female were shot in a four-door vehicle in the parking lot. The male is listed in critical condition and the female is in stable condition.

The victims appeared to be targets for unknown reasons.

The suspected shooter is pictured wearing a black and white jacket when he approaches the vehicle and fires multiple shots through the front glass and front windshield.

He fled on foot and later got into a dark-colored vehicle occupied by the pictured black female and the tall black male with bushy hair.

Before the shooting, the suspects stalked the victims while they were shopping in the store and it appears that the female was taking pictures of them while they shopped.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity and/or location of the suspects responsible for this incident is urged to contact the HCSO at 601-352-1521 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).