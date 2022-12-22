Alert issued for Mississippi woman not seen since October

Published 6:49 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy of Jackson in Hinds County.

Levy is described as a black female, five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, October 25, at about 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Beasley Rd in Hinds County.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy is believed to be in a 2017 silver Hyundai, Sonata, bearing tag MS HPA 6727, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-355-8477.

More News

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

Last minute love? Many men in Mississippi say they wait until Christmas Eve to shop for partner; say buying gifts causes anxiety

Successful 10-Year accreditation validates academic quality of MC School of Nursing’s B.S.N. program

Mississippi Skies: It’s go time for extreme cold

Print Article