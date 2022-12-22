Alert issued for Mississippi woman not seen since October Published 6:49 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy of Jackson in Hinds County.

Levy is described as a black female, five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, October 25, at about 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Beasley Rd in Hinds County.

Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy is believed to be in a 2017 silver Hyundai, Sonata, bearing tag MS HPA 6727, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-355-8477.