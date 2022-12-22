Last minute love? Many men in Mississippi say they wait until Christmas Eve to shop for partner; say buying gifts causes anxiety Published 11:04 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

A recent survey found that 1 in 4 men admit they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s presents and more than half of the men surveyed admit that buying a partner’s Christmas gift causes anxiety.

Smart coupon, promo codes and deal finder CouponBirds surveyed 3,150 respondents to find out just how many people wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partners a gift for the next day! And, perhaps shockingly, they found that over a quarter of men in Mississippi (28%, or extrapolated to over 148k men) wait until Christmas Eve to complete their purchases of gifts for their partners. On the other hand, 13% percent of women were guilty of the same festive panic buy.

When it comes to Christmas, CuponBirds determined there are three types of people:

Some did all their gift shopping months ago, have stocked the freezer with everything they need for the main meal, and, as the frantic run up to the big day continues apace, can smugly congratulate themselves they don’t need to panic about anything. In the middle, we have those who don’t give it much thought until well after Thanksgiving, but who then get their act together and head to the stores before things get too crazy busy. And then there’s the other extreme: those who are either so disorganized, forgetful, or, let’s admit it, lazy, that they leave everything until the last minute.

Over half of Mississippians say they self-gift at Christmas. At least that way, you definitely know what you’re getting, you definitely know that you’ll love it, and, hey, it’s been a tough year – you’ve earned it!

One in 3 people admit they have secretly re-sold a gift their partner gave them for Christmas.

The survey also found that 54% of us admit that buying our partner’s Christmas gift causes anxiety – What if they don’t like it? What if it’s the wrong size/shape/color? If it’s a fragrance, what if they don’t like the smell?

Of those surveyed, 24% of couples say they keep a mental note of how much their partner spends on them at Christmas compared to how much they spent on their partner. This sounds a little bit joyless — after all, it should be a gift from the heart, not a gift of equal value — but at least if your partner regularly spends under $30 on you when you’re splashing out several times that, you can amend your spending habits accordingly.

And couples say they spend on average $141 on their partner at Christmas — which sounds like a decent amount, enough for something they’ll hopefully appreciate. Although a thrifty one-third say they will delay their partner’s Christmas gift shopping til the post-holiday sales start.

Finally, high inflation means 52% say they will be spending less on their partner this Christmas.