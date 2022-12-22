Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers

Published 8:06 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

MDOT cam: I-55 at Stateline Road in Southaven

Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour.

While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.

Although there have been some reports of snow flurries or light snow showers, the main travel concern will be black ice from rapidly freezing water remaining from any rain today. Many highways in northern Mississippi, including I-55, US 78, and I-269, are already reporting ice on the roadways. Similar road conditions could spread across the state as temperatures fall.

