Mississippi Skies: It’s go time for extreme cold Published 6:50 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Today is the final day for everyone across Mississippi to be ready for extreme cold heading our way just in time for the Christmas weekend. Hopefully, steps have already been completed to protect people, homes, pets, pipes, and plants. Today is a great time to be sure neighbors and family are prepared if they possibly need some help.

This morning, take an extra step. What would you do if your car got stranded while traveling in single digit weather? What would you do if your power fails for an extended period of time?

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Child Advisory for the entire state. There is still a chance for some snow flurries or frozen precipitation to fall, too.

North Mississippi

Cloudy with rain likely after 5 p.m. Highs in the upper 40s. Brisk winds with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Rain changes to snow in the evening. Lows dip to single digits tonight with negative windchills.

Central Mississippi

Highs in the upper 50s with a chance of rain this afternoon and evening. Rain changes to freezing rain later. Gusty wind up to 25 miles per hour. Lows drop to near 10 tonight.

South Mississippi

Highs near 60 with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy in the evening with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Lows will drop to the mid-teens.

Gulf Coast

Gradually clearing with highs in the mid-60s. A few clouds move in later in the evening with gusty winds. Lows will drop into the 20s.