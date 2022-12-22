One dead in officer-involved shooting described as hostage situation at Mississippi Walmart

Published 5:30 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One suspect is dead after police in Richland responded to a hostage situation at the local Walmart on US 49.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported that the officer-involved shooting occurred before 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

The subject that held a person hostage is now deceased. MBI says there are no other injuries resulting from the incident.

Multiple agencies were on the scene assisting with the investigation of the shooting.

The Walmart was cleared and closed for the evening.

No other details have been released about the incident.

 

 

 

