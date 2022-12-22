This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located. Published 11:39 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients.

King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.

“This is exciting for our community and hospital,” KDMC CEO Scott Christensen said. “Our staff is committed to providing safe, efficient, and compassionate care to our patients. It is a great honor to receive this recognition, and also a true reflection of the quality of care our medical staff and KDMC family provides each day.”

This is the sixth time in 10 years that KDMC has been recognized for excellence in surgical patient safety by CareChex. The medical center received the following recognitions for patient safety:

Overall Surgical Care — No. 1 in Mississippi, Top 10 percent in Region, Top 10 percent in U.S.

General Surgery — No. 1 in Mississippi, Top 10 percent in Region, Top 10 percent in U.S.

KDMC was founded in 1914 in downtown Brookhaven, and relocated twice, now located on Hwy. 51 N.