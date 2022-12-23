Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy Published 9:48 am Friday, December 23, 2022

People traveling in northern Mississippi may find some dangerous conditions, especially on elevated roads and bridges.

Ice has been reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation on highways in Alcorn, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, and Quitman counties along I-22, I-55, I-269, and other state and federal routes. The major highways are open at reduced speeds, but some smaller roads remain dangerous for any travel.

As of Friday morning, highways in central and southern Mississippi are clear and open. A crash that closed southbound I-59 near Lumberton has been cleared.