Mississippi man dies after being shot in groin by father in domestic dispute
Published 7:58 am Friday, December 23, 2022
A Mississippi man has died after he was shot in the groin during a domestic dispute with his father.
Officials say that Terrence Skipper, 32, died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital after being shot at a home on Suncrest Drive in Jackson.
The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say Skipper’s father, Burton Sullivan, 66, has confessed to shooting his son.
Officer reported that they had recovered a truck with six guns from the scene.