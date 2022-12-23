Mississippi man dies after being shot in groin by father in domestic dispute

Published 7:58 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has died after he was shot in the groin during a domestic dispute with his father.

Officials say that Terrence Skipper, 32, died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital after being shot at a home on Suncrest Drive in Jackson.

The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say Skipper’s father, Burton Sullivan, 66, has confessed to shooting his son.

Officer reported that they had recovered a truck with six guns from the scene.

 

 

