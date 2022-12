Newborn dies after family dog bites it in head, Arkansas authorities say Published 10:43 am Friday, December 23, 2022

A four-day-old baby was killed in Arkansas last week after being bitten by a family dog, authorities said.

The baby was killed in Cave Springs, Arkansas, after a 3-year-old Siberian husky bit the baby in the head.

Authorities said the baby was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where it later died.

The dog was reportedly seized and euthanized.