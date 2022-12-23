Police looking for home invader who shot, killed man sleeping inside Published 3:40 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Mississippi police are searching for suspects in a home invasion that ended with the shooting death of a 27-year old man.

WLBT reports that the victim, Harry Readus, was shot three times when a suspect broke into the backdoor of a Canton house and ransacked it while Readus was sleeping Thursday night at 9:30 p.m.

Chief Otha Brown says the suspect broke into the backdoor of a home 27-year-old Harry Readus was staying at and ransacked it while he was sleeping.

After Readus was shot, police say he was able to run out of the house and collapsed into the intersection of Northwest and Canal Streets.

Readus was transported to a Canton hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact the Canton Police Department at (601) 859-2121.