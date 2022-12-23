Police looking for home invader who shot, killed man sleeping inside

Published 3:40 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Mississippi police are searching for suspects in a home invasion that ended with the shooting death of a 27-year old man.

WLBT reports that the victim, Harry Readus, was shot three times when a suspect broke into the backdoor of a Canton house and ransacked it while Readus was sleeping Thursday night at 9:30 p.m.

Chief Otha Brown says the suspect broke into the backdoor of a home 27-year-old Harry Readus was staying at and ransacked it while he was sleeping.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

After Readus was shot, police say he was able to run out of the house and collapsed into the intersection of Northwest and Canal Streets.

Readus was transported to a Canton hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact the Canton Police Department at (601) 859-2121.

More News

Trial delayed for grain company ex-CEO accused of stealing millions from farmers, banks, State of Mississippi

Newborn dies after family dog bites it in head, Arkansas authorities say

Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy

Mississippi man dies after being shot in groin by father in domestic dispute

Print Article