Sheriff: Be on lookout for men who robbed rural Mississippi truck stop
Published 7:49 am Friday, December 23, 2022
Mississippi police are looking for two suspects who entered a rural truck stop and stole large amounts of cash from the business.
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, George County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at the 4-Mile Truck Stop, in the Rocky Creek community of George County.
Upon arrival, Deputies learned that on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., two black males entered the business and stole a large amount of cash from within the business.
After further investigation, GCSO Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle as a 2014 Chrysler Sedan with a personalized Alabama tag displaying 4EVAJ. Investigators also obtained video surveillance of the two males at the property during the time of the Burglary.
If you have information on the identity of one or both individuals, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or call **Tips. Crime Stoppers pays CASH rewards for information leading to a felony arrest if the information comes through Crime Stoppers.
