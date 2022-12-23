Thousands without power as temperatures plummet across Mississippi Published 7:06 am Friday, December 23, 2022

More than 9,000 customers across Mississippi were out of power Friday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., the website poweroutage.us reported that 9,367 customers were out of power. The website tracks power outages from participating electricity providers across the state.

At 6:30 a.m., more than 3,000 customers in Hinds and Madison counties were without power.

Entergy Mississippi reported that many of the power outages in the central part of the state resulted from high winds that entered the state with the winter weather Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Entergy officials say company personnel is working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service, but there could be some delays because of the high winds.

Entergy asks anyone who is currently experiencing an outage to call 1-800-9OUTAGE.