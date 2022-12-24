Mississippi Skies: Still cold, but perfect traveling weather for Santa Published 6:30 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

Don’t worry about Santa Claus… he’s made for this weather! Many of the rest of us will have another frigid day to finish last minute shopping today.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued the Jolly Elf full credentials for flying across our state later tonight while the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security has an alert out against the Grinch. Both agencies have Facebook posts that children would enjoy seeing if they haven’t already.

Roads and highways across our state are in much better condition than they were this time yesterday. Other than alerts from the TVA encouraging reductions in power usage, most other outages have been corrected. The only power associated still reporting a large number of outages to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency overnight is Southern Pine EPA with about 1,300 outages in Rankin, Simpson, and Covington counties.

We hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas Eve!

North Mississippi

Brilliant sunshine with a high in the mid-20s. Windchill dipping to negative 2. Tonight, calm winds with a low near 14.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with highs approaching the freezing mark and a windchill near zero. Tonight, mostly clear with a low near 19.

South Mississippi

Sunny with highs in the mid-30s, but a windchill as low as 4 degrees. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper teens.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny later in the day. Highs near 38 with windchills dropping to the single digits. Tonight, clear with a low of 20 and a windchill of 11.