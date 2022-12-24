WATCH LIVE: Santa makes one last Mississippi visit to spread cheer in annual Christmas Eve parade Published 9:24 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

Before Santa hops in his sleigh in the North Pole — and while the elves are finishing up their final toy to-do lists — the jolly old elf and Mrs. Claus had to make one last visit to Mississippi to spread holiday cheer to children of all ages.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in Natchez Saturday morning and began their trip through Natchez to see the smiling faces of children here today, Christmas Eve.

Santa’s crew, escorted by Natchez Police officers and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are headed to the Liberty Road and Melrose-Montebello area neighborhoods.

Click here for the first video of Santa parading through Natchez.

Click here for the second video of Santa parading through Natchez.