Mississippi sheriff: Decomposed human remains found near water tower Christmas afternoon Published 4:18 pm Sunday, December 25, 2022

Mississippi officials are investigating the discovery of decomposed human remains found near a water tower in Hinds County.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports on Twitter that the human remains were found Christmas afternoon on Wynndale Road.

Jones said investigators are working to identify the remains and the cause of death.

The remains appears to have been at the location where they were found for a long period of time, Jones said.

No other information was available at this time, Jones said.

