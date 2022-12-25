Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today Published 6:30 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms.

Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures are good news for utilities struggling to keep up with higher demand levels, but windchills will still be quite brisk in many areas.

North Mississippi

Brilliant sunshine with a high of 33. Brisk breezes will keep the windchill in the teens for much of the day. Increasing clouds tonight with a low in the upper teens.

Central Mississippi

Clouds in the morning making way for brilliant sunshine in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Tonight, clear with a low of 22 and calm winds.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 44. Cold again tonight as the area drops to 24 degrees under clear skies.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high in the mid-40s, but a brisk wind will keep windchills around 14 in the morning hours. Clear tonight with a low of 23.