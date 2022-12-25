Water main break likely due to weather force Mississippi city to issue boil water notice Published 7:30 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

Residents in the City of Pascagoula are now under a boil water notice after the unusually cold weather likely caused a break in the city’s water main.

The city along the Mississippi Gulf Coast issued a boil water notice on Christmas Eve.

Officials said, via a post on social media, that public works crews are actively trying to find it so they can make repairs.

Citizens are asked to turn off running faucets for the afternoon while the temperatures are above freezing. Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem.

The city thanked residents for their patience and understanding of the situation.

“We thank you in advance for your help and understanding. We understand the timing is terrible and we are so sorry to have to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday,” the Facebook post said.

……