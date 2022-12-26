Argument at Mississippi Christmas Eve party turns deadly. One man killed, four injured in shooting.

Published 5:35 am Monday, December 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One person is dead, and four others were transported to the hospital after officials say an argument at a Christmas Eve party turned violent.

Police in Columbus are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old man, later identified as Algren Hampton, dead inside the house.

Police say Hampton and a 22-year-old man got into an argument at a party. The argument escalated into a shooting that killed Hampton and injured a 56-year-old woman and three men ages 38, 28 and 22 years old.

The injured victims were sent to a local hospital and were said to be in stable condition.

Officers have not arrested anyone, but Daughtry said police have a person of interest.

