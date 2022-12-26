Man’s death blamed on cold weather in southern Mississippi

Published 4:36 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

By Picayune Item Staff

Extremely low temperatures are blamed for a death in southern Mississippi over the weekend.

According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Department, a passing motorist found the unidentified man at I-59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville on Monday.

The 57-year-old person is said to have been transient. His death has been ruled weather related due to the harsh temperatures.

Pearl River County will open safe rooms in Picayune and Poplarville Monday night for anyone needing shelter.

