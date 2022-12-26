Mississippi Skies: More snow, ice possible for parts of Mississippi Monday

Published 6:25 am Monday, December 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A warming trend is on its way to Mississippi, but first some parts of the state must deal with one more visit of wintry weather from the arctic system that arrived at the end of last week.

It’s hard to believe snow showers and freezing rain are possible for northern counties today while other parts of the state could be in the 70s by the end of the week.

North Mississippi

A chance for snow early, then snow mixing with rain towards lunchtime. Mostly cloudy after the rain moves out in the afternoon with a high in the upper 30s. Cloudy and cold tonight with a low around 22.

Central Mississippi

Becoming mostly cloudy and much warmer with a high in the upper 40s. Becoming clear and cold tonight with lows in the mid-20s.

South Mississippi

Increasing clouds throughout the day with a high of 51. Tonight, clearing with a low near 27.

Gulf Coast

Gorgeous day with sunny skies and highs near 56. Becoming cloudy tonight with lows averaging around 37.

