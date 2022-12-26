Mississippi woman charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud, embezzlement Published 7:09 am Monday, December 26, 2022

A Mississippi woman was arrested and charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud and one count of embezzlement.

The Oxford Police Department arrested Tosha Mister, 51, of Batesville, after receiving separate reports of credit card fraud at businesses in the 2200 and 2500 blocks of West Jackson Avenue. The reports were taken on Dec. 13 and Dec. 18.

After an investigation, Mister was arrested and charged with four counts of Credit Card Fraud and one count of Embezzlement.

Mister was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.