Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve

Published 9:33 am Monday, December 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night.

The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth. 

The earthquake hit at 4:49 p.m. at a depth of 11.8 kilometers.

Eighteen people reported feeling the effects of the tremor on the USGS website.

No reports of damage or injury resulting from the quake have been reported.

 

