Mississippi Skies: Warming trends begins

Published 6:39 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The contrast of yesterday’s weather across the state was nothing short of amazing. As southern Mississippi and the Gulf Coast started climbing out of the ‘big freeze,’ northern Mississippi had more snow and driving problems. Today, the entire state is much warmer.

People loving the past few days aren’t going to be so happy with the weather for our next holiday this weekend. Until then, we’ll remain cool for a day or two more.

North Mississippi

The day begins mostly cloudy, becoming sunny later with a high of 41. Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low of around 25.

Central Mississippi

Brilliant sunshine with a high near 50. Clear tonight with lows around 30.

South Mississippi

Sunshine and a high around 52 degrees. Tonight, clear with a low of 33.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Clear tonight with a low around 38.

