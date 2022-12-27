Update: Man found dead in Poplarville was trying to get to his family

Published 10:05 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By The Associated Press

A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said.

Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in Pearl River County Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money and a cellphone, the Associated Press reported.

“We were able to notify next of kin, and it was evident that the family was trying to work with him to get him back to Tennessee. But he didn’t have the means of getting a bus ticket or getting money wired to him,” Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said. “He didn’t have a current ID, which was the reason why he could not get those things done. The family was struggling to get him there.”

Ligon left Slidell, Louisiana, in mid-December without a vehicle and was living in the woods during the time of his death, Turnage said.

