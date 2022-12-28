Endangered child alert issued for three Mississippi children Published 4:51 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne of Belden, MS, in Pontotoc County.

Hazelie G Payne is described as a white female, four feet tall, weighing eighty-five pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Eden A Payne is described as a white female, two feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Willow B. Payne is described as a white female, two feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, and Willow B. Payne may be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne. Austin Payne is described as a 27-year-old white male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Chelsey Payne is described as a 25-year-old white female, five feet one inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

The vehicle being used is a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing MS license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Rd.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, Willow B. Payne, Austin Payne, Chelsey Payne, or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at 662-296-2292.

