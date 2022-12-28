Mississippi cannabis dispensaries offering free educational forum to patients and consumers Published 8:06 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Two Southwest Mississippi cannabis dispensaries, Angel Leaf on U.S. 61 South in Adams County and The Highest Care on Jeff Davis Boulevard in Natchez, are hosting a free educational forum for potential patients and consumers this Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Natchez Community Center at 215 Franklin St.

The forum, called “The Healing Properties of the Cannabis Plant,” is led by doctors Fred E. Kency Jr., MD, and Jude Theriot, MD, and lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Royal Hill of Black Farmers Hemp, the parent company of Angel Leaf, said their goal is to provide information and assistance to patients that need it.

“This is a patient engagement event and educational seminar and we will have doctors available to assist them with applying for their medical cannabis card,” Hill said.

He added both doctors are from Jackson and Theriot is originally from Catahoula Parish, Louisiana. He has practiced medicine across the country for 20 years and is designated by the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy for the recommendation of therapeutic marijuana, according to the event flyer.

He specializes in chronic impairments related to traumatic brain injury and stroke and non-pharmacological approaches to treating emotional health.

Kency is a board-certified emergency medicine physician in Jackson who completed his undergraduate degree at Alcorn State University and medical school at the University of South Alabama. He has been designated by the Mississippi State Department of Health to certify Mississippi residents for medical cannabis.

As a navy veteran, his areas of expertise include emergency medicine, men’s health and military operational medicine. Text 337-781-7778 to reserve your spot.

Those who would like to do an in-person, on-site consultation and medical record review for qualification for medical cannabis may complete the form in advance by clicking here.