Mississippi Skies: Gorgeous weather today, but rain is coming Published 6:20 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

People hoping for warmer temperatures after this past weekend are certainly going to get their wish, but it’s coming with a price tag: days of rain.

Some models are showing periods of torrential rain across the state with flash flooding and river flooding possible. We’ll have more concrete details in a day or so.

In the meantime, today is going to be another gorgeous day across the Magnolia State.

North Mississippi

Sunny and much warmer with a high in the middle 50s. Tonight, becoming cloudy with lows around 50.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-60s. Partly cloudy tonight with a low in the upper 40s. Very windy with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of around 65. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, winds continue and becoming cloudy. Low of 50.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-60s. Partly cloudy with fog. Low of 52.