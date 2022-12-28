One lucky Mississippi Mega Millions ticket is worth $1 million

Published 10:16 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One Mississippi Lottery player may have missed winning more than a half-billion dollars in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing by one number, but they will not walk away empty-handed.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Vancleave is worth $1 million after the lottery player matched the first five numbers in the drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers that were drawn are 9 – 13 – 36 – 59 – 61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is now set at $640 million. The cash value of the jackpot is $328.3 million.

