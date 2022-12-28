Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead

Published 5:56 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead.

WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310.

Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity of the woman who died.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Other minor injuries were reported from the wreck.

 

More News

Mississippi Skies: Gorgeous weather today, but rain is coming

Mississippi Highway Patrol reports seven fatalities during Christmas holiday enforcement period

Update: Man found dead in Poplarville was trying to get to his family

Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel

Print Article