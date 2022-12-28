Three-vehicle wreck on rural Mississippi highway leaves one woman dead Published 5:56 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

A three-vehicle wreck on a stretch of rural Mississippi highway left a 37-year-old woman dead.

WTVA reports that the accident occurred Tuesday morning in Lee County on Mississippi Highway 178 near County Road 1310.

Officials from the Lee County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release the identity of the woman who died.

Other minor injuries were reported from the wreck.