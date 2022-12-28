Two Mississippi brothers arrested after Christmas Day disturbance turns into hostage situation Published 9:44 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

A domestic disturbance on Christmas Day led to the arrest of two brothers at an address on First North Street in Vicksburg.

At approximately 6:08 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the address in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they spoke with the complainant outside who explained that two friends of his, brothers Terrance Carter, 42 of Clinton, and Reginald Carter, 44 of Vicksburg, had gotten into a fight inside the house and then Terrance Carter fired a gun.

According to police reports, both brothers and the parents of the complainant were still inside the residence. Officers were able to evacuate the complainant’s mother from the residence, but not his father nor either of the Carters. The complainant’s father attempted to leave the house before Terrance grabbed him and pulled him back inside, closing the front door behind him.

A few minutes later, Reginald ran from the house.

As this was now considered a hostage situation, the Vicksburg Police Department Special Response Team was alerted. When the team entered the house, Terrance complied with the commands of the officers and surrendered without further incident. No one was injured during the event.

Terrance Carter is facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping. He is being held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Reginald Carter was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Texas for probation violation and is awaiting extradition.