Crane weighing 99,000 pounds falls off trailer onto Mississippi highway. Crews work for more than 8 hours on clean up. Published 11:40 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Crews work for a little more than eight hours to clean up an accident site after a crane reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds fell off a tractor-trailer on a Mississippi highway Wednesday.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 15 near the intersection of Highway 537.

A tractor-trailer was transporting the crane when it fell off the trailer and became dislodged.

Multiple crews with various types of large equipment, including three large wreckers, worked until 11 p.m. to clean up the crash site. At one point, traffic on Highway 15 was closed for about four hours while clean-up efforts continued.

The Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the scene to assist with traffic control.