From parties to family fireworks, there’s no shortage of NYE events across Mississippi Published 7:15 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Whether looking for a gigantic party with live music or a family-friendly fireworks celebration, there are plenty of options to celebrate the New Year across Mississippi. There are even some outstanding Christmas light displays still wowing crowds, some with extended dates due to last weekend’s frigid weather.

One of the celebrations that is quickly becoming a premier destination is held in Columbia, this year featuring the America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer band, Chapel Hart. Experience Columbia’s New Year’s Eve Celebration is free, but large crowds are expected. Live music begins at 7 p.m. with the featured group taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. Several attractions are also available for a fee, including ice skating, amusement rides, shopping, and food. A DJ takes over the party music at 10 p.m., and a gigantic fireworks show will end the Winter Wonderland season. For more information, visit www.experiencecolumbiams.com.

For an earlier evening, Natchez is the place to be! Fireworks on the River begin at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission fee, and people can gather along the river in public spaces on both sides for outstanding views. This is a partnership between several local government entities in Mississippi and Louisiana, along with local businesses. Visit https://missloufireworks.com for more details.

Another Mississippi city is quickly becoming known for its outstanding celebration for all age groups. Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve Party brings people together with special kid-friendly events at 6 p.m. while live music is featured on two downtown stages. Live music lasts well into the night, ending at 12:15 p.m. Details can be found at www.tupelo.net/events.

The Light Garden in Olive Branch is planning a “Rocking New Year’s Eve” party, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a live DJ, food trucks, and drinks. A firework show featuring 1600 shots is planned for 9:30 p.m. Admission is $24 for adults and $22 for children. For information or to buy tickets, visit https://lightgarden.online.

Midnight on Front Street: Hattiesburg’s NYE Celebration is another event that has quickly grown exponentially. Confetti Countdown in the Alley begins at 6:30 p.m. with a balloon pop at 8 p.m. Live music begins at 8 p.m. Finally, at midnight, the Hub City sign will drop, followed by a dual firework show. The party ends at 1 a.m. and bars will close at 2 a.m. There will be food trucks and other vendors available. For details, visit hburgnye.com.

For anyone on the Gulf Coast this weekend, dozens of events await children and adults. From the Countdown to Noon at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center to high energy celebrations at the casinos, visit www.gulfcoast.org/events for details.

For anyone staying close to home, there will be dozens of firework shows and celebrations in communities across the state. Check newspaper calendars and social media for local details. If you know of an event people should check out we didn’t mention, let us know in our social media comments!