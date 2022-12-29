Sheriff: Man wanted after wrecking car into Mississippi house, fleeing scene Published 7:45 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Deputies are looking for a man who reportedly fled after he wrecked his car into a Mississippi house.

WTOK in Meridian reports that officials in Clarke County are looking for Tyler Mashburn, 30.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mashburn wrecked his car into a house on County Road 140 early Tuesday and left before first responders arrived.

Mashburn is also wanted for grand larceny, officials say.

If you have information about where Mashburn is, call 601-776-5252.