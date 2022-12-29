Sheriff: Man wanted after wrecking car into Mississippi house, fleeing scene

Published 7:45 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Deputies are looking for a man who reportedly fled after he wrecked his car into a Mississippi house.

WTOK in Meridian reports that officials in Clarke County are looking for Tyler Mashburn, 30.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mashburn wrecked his car into a house on County Road 140 early Tuesday and left before first responders arrived.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Mashburn is also wanted for grand larceny, officials say.

If you have information about where Mashburn is, call 601-776-5252.

More News

Police: Mississippi juveniles reportedly injured each other while playing with guns

Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated

Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.

Mississippi Skies: Warm weather, flooding rain on its way

Print Article