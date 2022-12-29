Police: Mississippi juveniles reportedly injured each other while playing with guns Published 8:30 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Officials believe that two Mississippi juveniles were injured while they were playing with guns.

Officials from the Brookhaven Police Department said the two minors suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Tuesday.

Assistant Chief of Police Clint Earls told The Daily Leader that the two were friends and possibly injured one another while playing with guns.

Names and further details were withheld due to the age of those involved and the ongoing investigation, officials said.