Mississippi man killed in wreck on rural Mississippi highway Tuesday Published 11:47 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

A Mississippi man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Tuesday night.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 563 in Wilkinson County at approximately 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

A 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south on Highway 563 when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Coco received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.