Officials continue search for endangered/missing Mississippi children
Published 6:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022
Officials continue to look for three children after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child alert Thursday.
Officials are looking for Hazelie G. Payne, 7, Eden A. Payne,1, and Willow B. Payne,1, all from the town of Belden in Pontotoc County.
MBI released photos and descriptions of the three children.
MBI issued the alert Wednesday afternoon and said the three children might be with Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne in a 2009 brown Hyundai Sonata bearing Mississippi license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Rd.
The post on social media did not disclose the relationship between the three children and Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne.
